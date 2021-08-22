June 1, 1937 – Aug. 19. 2021

RACINE—Raul “Roy” Saldana ,age 84, left Ascension All Saints Hospital and walked into eternity on Thursday, August 19, 2021 where the Lord greeted him with open arms and whispered, “Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the rest of your Lord.”

He was born in San Antonio, TX. June 1, 1937 son of the late Victor and Rita Saldana (nee: Becerra). Roy moved to Racine in the 1950s where he obtained his Journeyman License in masonry and enjoyed that line of work for years. He earned a degree in Ministry from Ebenezer Bible Institute in Waukegan Illinois and later ran a mission in San Antonio Texas. He purchased and managed several rental units enjoying a side career as a landlord in San Antonio, Texas and Racine, WI.

On December 8, 1996, he was united in marriage to Mary Jane Hernandez/Garcia. Roy was an active member of Racine Assembly of God where he enjoyed serving in various capacities such as co-teaching bible studies with his wife, acting in productions, ushering and interpreting for mission trips to South and Central America. He also loved music; wherein, he loved traveling and singing harmony with “La Familia En Cristo”, a Christian band. He played accordion, guitar and was teaching himself to play violin.