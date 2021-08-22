June 1, 1937 – Aug. 19. 2021
RACINE—Raul “Roy” Saldana ,age 84, left Ascension All Saints Hospital and walked into eternity on Thursday, August 19, 2021 where the Lord greeted him with open arms and whispered, “Well done good and faithful servant, enter into the rest of your Lord.”
He was born in San Antonio, TX. June 1, 1937 son of the late Victor and Rita Saldana (nee: Becerra). Roy moved to Racine in the 1950s where he obtained his Journeyman License in masonry and enjoyed that line of work for years. He earned a degree in Ministry from Ebenezer Bible Institute in Waukegan Illinois and later ran a mission in San Antonio Texas. He purchased and managed several rental units enjoying a side career as a landlord in San Antonio, Texas and Racine, WI.
On December 8, 1996, he was united in marriage to Mary Jane Hernandez/Garcia. Roy was an active member of Racine Assembly of God where he enjoyed serving in various capacities such as co-teaching bible studies with his wife, acting in productions, ushering and interpreting for mission trips to South and Central America. He also loved music; wherein, he loved traveling and singing harmony with “La Familia En Cristo”, a Christian band. He played accordion, guitar and was teaching himself to play violin.
He was an avid fisherman who took it upon himself to teach everyone in the family to fish. For more than 20 years, each summer he also taught 40 children to fish at the Royal Family Kids Camp where he was known as “Fisherman Grandpa”. Roy was also an avid golfer who was willing to share his enthusiasm of the game to anyone who wanted to learn. One of his greatest pastimes was hunting for treasures at estate and/or yard sales. He was a man of many trades, who delighted in lending a helping hand to anyone in need. No need was too small, nor large enough to frighten him off!
Roy was a vessel that the Lord used to share love, compassion and mercy with friends and strangers alike. To write, “He will be missed,” is an understatement!
Surviving is: his wife, Mary Jane Saldana who confesses that it was an honor to be married to Roy for almost 25 years! His children are: Hope & Louie Grijalva, Olga & Reyes Santos, Victor & Yolanda Perez, David & Debi Garcia and Laurie & Mike Jackson. 18 Grandchildren, 31 Great Grandchildren and nine Great-Great Grandchildren respect and admire their Gramps!
His siblings are: Victor Saldana, Dolores (Jose) Reyes, Socorro (Adalberto) Paz, Thomas Garcia and Jaime Garcia. He is further survived by others who cherished their special relationships with him, including countless Nephews and Nieces, Aunts & Uncles, Brothers-in-law & Sisters-in-law. Celebrating Roy’s “well lived life” is a multitude of Special Friends and a myriad of beloved brothers and sisters in the Lord.
He was preceded in death by: his late wife Francisca Rocha; his daughter Beatrice Perez; his siblings: Eduardo and Irene Saldana; and his parents.
Roy customarily departed by saying: “Adios companeros de mi vida, nos vemos en las proximas piscas.” (Fair well my lifelong friends, we shall see each other at the next harvest!) The Harvest of souls!
Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Sunday, August 29, 2021, 3:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service, 2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, Monday August 30, 2021, 10 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery entrance. Memorials to the Royal Family Kids Camp of Racine have been suggested.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Ascension ER and ICU for their loving and compassionate care.
