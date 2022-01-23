July 5,1930 - Jan. 14, 2022

RACINE — Raul Mejia Sr. age 91, passed away January 14, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 5,1930, in Casper, Wyoming, son of the late Francisca Estrada. Raised in Guanajuato, Mexico, Raul was forced to help support his mother and younger brothers by the age of 13.

On February 13, 1958, he married his beautiful wife, Amalia Castillo in Palau, Coahuila Mexico. They lived in Eagle Pass, TX, where Raul worked as an auto mechanic for a Buick dealership until their move to Racine in 1961. After finding work at Standard Foundry until its closure, he worked and retired from American Motors Corp/Chrysler. Due to his work ethic, Raul began his next chapter in life and became a dedicated delivery driver-shipping clerk for C.H. Peters for an additional 25 years until the age of 89 when he suffered a debilitating stroke.

Raul was a loving man with a great sense of humor and had the "gift to gab" with anyone he met. Satisfying his sweet tooth was his one guilty pleasure. He loved ice cream and candy and was constantly chewing gum. Known as the candy man, he would hand out gum and candy to customers on his delivery route. No one left the house without being offered one of the two. Raul loved singing in the shower and would sing to his family whenever he had a tune in his head. He loved animals and always had pets that included dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, squirrels, and others. He would make sure the outdoor wildlife was fed as well by putting out food even in the coldest days of winter.

In 1972, he was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness and was a current member of the Lakeview Spanish Congregation. His love of God's creations was demonstrated as he would take his family on long trips to discover new Parks and Lakes. He would also drive annually to Texas and Mexico to visit family and friends. An interesting hobby Raul had was that he would take his family to watch planes and trains, something his kids still hold close to their heart.

Raul was a baseball enthusiast and played semi-pro ball in Eagle Pass, TX. Going to Brewers and Cubs games and teaching his kids the game of baseball was one of Raul's passions and would find room for anyone interested in going to a game with the family. He was also a car enthusiast, mechanically inclined and love to work on friend's cars at no charge. He loved taking his grandchildren to Great America and Wisconsin Dells.

Family was always his priority and loved every moment they would visit. Even towards the end of his life, he loved the company and chatter of family and friends and would belt out a song in his not so strong voice which always ended in laughter.

Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Amalia; sons: Raul Jr., (Linda), Ezequiel (Juanita), Frank (Vicky), Juan (Gloria), Jimmy, Pablo (Tanya), and Esteban; daughters: Amelia (Barney) Maldonado, Frances Mejia (Jeff Chiapete), Luz Rebeca (Juan) Arjon, and Gabriella (Shane) Brossman; grandchildren; Joshua (Rhonda), Chantel, Ciara, Raquel (Ezra) Fischer, Sara Dresen, Jesse Escobar, Anthony, Alexis and Seth Maldonado, Ezequiel Ryan (Cassie), Jennifer, Rauly, Phillip, Kacee, and Ariella Arjon, Mario "Danny", and Cassie Palacios, Sebastian and Nicolas (Nico) Bieker, Olivia, Alyssa, John Paul, and Amelliana; and great-grandchildren: Aviana Palacios, Amelie Dresen, Bronx Harrison, Oscar, Hayzen, and Franklin Mejia.

In addition to his mother, he is also preceded in death by brothers: Ezequiel Ayala, Francisco Estrada, Juan Gomez; sister, Luz; grandson, Jacob Mejia; and son-in-law, Daniel Dresen.

Special Thanks to Jeff and Dave Peters; and employees: Rich, Bob, Karen, and Tim for giving him the opportunity to continue working for so many years. The fourth floor nursing staff at Ascension Hospital in Franklin for taking care of our father as your own. Last but not least, the Caledonia Fire Department - Station 12 for transporting my father to his home.

Raul strongly believed that our creator, Jehovah God, will one day transform the earth to a lovely paradise. This is where he wanted to be and continue his love for family in the future. Raul's infectious smile, great sense of humor, and laughter will be missed but his absence is only temporary.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family viewing was held on Friday January 21, 2022, at Wilson's Funeral Home.

A virtual memorial service is streamed by the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses will take place on January 29, 2022.

