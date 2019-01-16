Try 1 month for 99¢
Ranisha M. Mullins-Ward

August 14, 1981 – January 13, 2019

RACINE—Ranisha Marie Mullins Ward, age 37, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, January 13, 2019.

She was born August 14, 1981 to Robert Ward and Patricia (Mullins) Walker in Racine, Wisconsin. She confessed her love for Christ at a young age. Ranisha graduated from Horlick High School in 2000 and then jump right into the workplace. Her field of employment was in the health and social services. Ranisha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and going to play bingo. She also enjoyed raising her niece/daughter, Christajah. Ranisha had a love for music, singing and “tacos”.

Ranisha leaves to cherish her fond memories: her father, Robert Ward; brothers, Christopher Sr. and Anthony Mullins; sisters, Samantha and Anoinette Ward; nieces, Christajah and Syia Mullins; nephews, Christopher Jr., Cord’e, and Christopher III Mullins; grandmothers, Dora Mullins and Betty Ward; grandfather, Samuel Ward; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Mullins) Walker, Twin Brother and Sister, Great-Grandparents, and Uncles.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019, 11 a.m., at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Keith T. Evans will be officiating. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.

