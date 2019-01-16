Ranisha M. Mullins-Ward

August 14, 1981 – January 13, 2019
RACINE—Ranisha Marie Mullins Ward, age 37, passed away with her family by her side on Sunday, January 13, 2019.
She was born August 14, 1981 to Robert Ward and Patricia (Mullins) Walker in Racine, Wisconsin. She confessed her love for Christ at a young age. Ranisha graduated from Horlick High School in 2000 and then jump right into the workplace. Her field of employment was in the health and social services. Ranisha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, and going to play bingo. She also enjoyed raising her niece/daughter, Christajah. Ranisha had a love for music, singing and “tacos”.
Ranisha leaves to cherish her fond memories: her father, Robert Ward; brothers, Christopher Sr. and Anthony Mullins; sisters, Samantha and Anoinette Ward; nieces, Christajah and Syia Mullins; nephews, Christopher Jr., Cord’e, and Christopher III Mullins; grandmothers, Dora Mullins and Betty Ward; grandfather, Samuel Ward; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and other loved ones. She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia (Mullins) Walker, Twin Brother and Sister, Great-Grandparents, and Uncles.
A Celebration of Her Life will be held on Monday, January 21, 2019, 11 a.m., at Greater Mt. Eagle Baptist Church, 929 State St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Pastor Keith T. Evans will be officiating. Interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd
Racine, WI 53405
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.