March 27, 1955—October 24, 2021

WAUSAU—Randy Lee Kauffman became a free bird on October 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was well known in the greater Wausau area for his unconditional kindness to all.

In his early years, Randy excelled in sports playing on varsity teams his freshman year at Union Grove High School. He was an artist, poet, and musician.

In his middle years, Randy was a skilled metal worker and tireless advocate for hard working people.

In his later years, Randy found his greatest vocation, being a Greepa to his grandchildren: Kayden, Cabe (Caleb), Ness (Janessa), David, Crue Lee, and Tristan, all of Wausau.

Throughout his years he loved to travel and flew where the wind led him.

He is survived by his daughters: Ber (Amber), her husband, William and Bop (Ashley) all of Wausau; and his ex-wife, Mia Schaefer of Rhinelander; his siblings: Kathleen (Mike) Schlitz of Knoxville, TN, Pat Jeninga (nee Kauffman) of Racine, WI and Ron (Carrie) Kauffman of Sellersburg, IN and lifelong friend, Mark Ehleiter.