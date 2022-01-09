Nov. 14, 1955 – Jan. 1, 2022

RACINE—Randy Due is celebrating and rejoicing as he went to his Eternal Home with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on January 1, 2022, from Multiple System Atrophy, an affliction he suffered for nine years. Though our outer self is wasting away, our inner self is being renewed day by day. For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen are eternal. (2 Corinthians 5:16-18)

For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only son (Jesus) that whoever believes in Him shall not parish but have eternal life. (John 3:16) Whoever has a personal relationship with Jesus has eternal life in heaven! Whoever does not have a personal relationship with Jesus will spend eternity in Hell! If you would like to invite Jesus into your life as your personal Lord and Savior and have eternal life, please contact Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at 1-877-247-2426. Praise God!

Randy spent 66 years at his temporary home here on earth. During this time God allowed Randy to have Epilepsy and Multiple System Atrophy. He always quoted his favorite Bible verse when asked about his inflictions: Be joyful always, pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus. (1 Thessalonians 5:16-18)

Randy was a member of Grace Church, a church that worships Jesus for God’s glory! He would like to thank and praise God’s awesome Holy Spirit who guided and directed his steps each day for God’s Glory. Randy is survived by his wife, Cindi; stepdaughter, Tami; brother, Brian (Holly); and sister, Shari Due.

A service of thanks and praise will be held at Grace Church, 3626 Highway 31, Caledonia, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. The memorial service will begin at 1:00 PM with a remembrance reception to follow at church.

Randy donated his body for research to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Since his soul is in heaven, he wants his body to be used to help others. He will be cremated thereafter.

As a praise offering for our Lord and Savior Jesus, Randy encourages you to make a donation to Compassion International www.compassion.com to their Clean Water Project or to Samaritan’s Purse www.samaritanspurse.org.

To quote Randy, “I hope you all have a great day serving our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ!”

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Avenue

262-634-3361