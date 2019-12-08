Randy A. Peterson

December 21, 1959 – November 23, 2019
RACINE – Randy Peterson, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Randy was born in Racine on December 21, 1959 to Harold and Laura Peterson. Randy loved softball, fishing, bowling, and hunting. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping others. Most of all, Randy loved spending time with family and his grandchildren.
Survivors include his former wife, Tracy Peterson; his children, Shane Peterson, Shannon Peterson and Kevin Peterson; his sisters, Christine Peterson and Paula (Kelly) Damaschke; and his grandchildren, Aryanna McKendall, Hannah Trimberger, Nolan Peterson, Jayde Peterson, Jaxyn Peterson and Madyson Peterson. Randy is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
You have free articles remaining.
A memorial service for Randy will be held at Community Christian Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.