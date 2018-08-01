Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Randolph L. Knierim "Randy"

Randolph L. Knierim

'Randy'

7/5/1952 - 7/31/2018

CALEDONIA - Crossed the finish line on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the age of 66 years.

Loving father of Jessica (RJ Lindsay), Nicole (Benny) Mieloszyk, Danielle, Anthony (Rachel) Knierim. Grandfather 'Pa' of Braxton, Evelyn and Addie. Further survived by his three faithful companions Dollie, Tootsie and Winnie as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9AM until the time of Service at 11AM. Interment to follow at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.

Randy was a retiree of Twin Disc in Racine where he worked for over 40 years. He was very proud of the many years he served on the Caledonia Fire Department. Randy spent his retirement days cutting grass, working on classic cars and spending weekends at the dirt track watching races.

If so desired, memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated.

HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES

Oak Creek Chapel

9200 S. 27th St. 414-761-2750

www.heritagefuneral.com

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Randolph L. Knierim "Randy"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments