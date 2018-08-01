Randolph L. Knierim
'Randy'
7/5/1952 - 7/31/2018
CALEDONIA - Crossed the finish line on Tuesday, July 31, 2018 at the age of 66 years.
Loving father of Jessica (RJ Lindsay), Nicole (Benny) Mieloszyk, Danielle, Anthony (Rachel) Knierim. Grandfather 'Pa' of Braxton, Evelyn and Addie. Further survived by his three faithful companions Dollie, Tootsie and Winnie as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018 at the FUNERAL HOME from 9AM until the time of Service at 11AM. Interment to follow at Caledonia Memorial Park Cemetery.
Randy was a retiree of Twin Disc in Racine where he worked for over 40 years. He was very proud of the many years he served on the Caledonia Fire Department. Randy spent his retirement days cutting grass, working on classic cars and spending weekends at the dirt track watching races.
If so desired, memorials to the charity of your choice appreciated.
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES
Oak Creek Chapel
9200 S. 27th St. 414-761-2750
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.