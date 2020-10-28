Randolph D. Brandt, 67 of Plano, Texas, died on October 17, 2020 of complications from cancer.

Brandt was an editor at newspapers in six states. He retired in 2007 after a long career at The Journal Times in Racine, Wis.

He began in journalism as a reporter with his hometown newspaper, The Vineland Times Journal in N.J. He worked at The Press of Atlantic City and then went on to become an associate editor, city editor, managing editor, and editor at newspapers in Merced, Calif.; Norwich, Conn.; Marion, Ind. and Kent, Wash. Brandt won many state, regional and national awards for his news, features, and column writing and was known in the industry for his dedication to ethnic and racial diversity in news coverage, newsroom staffing, and promotions.

In retirement, he was a contributing op-ed columnist at The Dallas Morning News. He was a family historian and genealogist and researched and wrote extensively about his relatives and ancestors. Along the way, Brandt earned a B.A. degree in history and an M.A. degree in management from Thomas Edison University in N.J.