December 16, 1953—March 21, 2019

RACINE—After a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, Randell Jacob Hempel, age 65, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa.

He was born in Racine, December 16, 1953, son of the late Jacob and Beverly (Nee: Wright) Hempel.

He proudly served in the United States Army. Randell was employed by J.I. Case Company for many years. On April 15, 2016 he was united in marriage to Samantha M. Nejedly/Baker.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Samantha; daughters, Jamie Jenkins, Shannan Hempel (fiancé, Luis Pineda); stepchildren, Melissa (Pepin) Lachance, Cody Baker; seven grandchildren, Brittani DeVaughn, Jayden Jenkins, Jamal Jenkins, Malik Jenkins, Amiyah Jenkins, Khloe Jenkins, Layne LaChance; one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Towner; brother, Timothy (Joyce) Hempel; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paul (Margaret) Nejedly; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Sue) Valko, Jeff (Maribeth) Nejedly, Dawn (Ron Funk) Nejedly; his furry companions, Jack, Jylle and Sheenah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Valko.

Private services with interment and Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover.

