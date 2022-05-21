RACINE—Randall William Ryan, known as “Randy”, 61, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.