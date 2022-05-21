 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Randall William Ryan

Randall William Ryan

Sept. 21, 1960—May 13, 2022

RACINE—Randall William Ryan, known as “Randy”, 61, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

Draeger-Langendorf

Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

