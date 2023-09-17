July 31, 1947 – Sept. 12, 2023

MOUNT PLEASANT – Randall William Feest, age 76, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

Randy was born in Racine to Lloyd and Joyce (nee: McEachern) Feest on July 31, 1947. A 1965 graduate from Park High School, he went to faithfully serve our country with the United States Army, stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. On May 11, 1968, he was united in marriage with Linda Luxem. Randy was employed with Korndoerfer Construction, Brannum Lumber and as owner of Woodcrafter’s Supply. He was a fantastic craftsman in woodworking, cabinetry and all facets of construction. Randy helped many family members and friends in building their homes. He took great pride in creating and building all types of furniture. Along with woodworking, his other hobbies included fishing, golfing, piloting small planes and traveling.

Surviving are his wife, Linda; sisters: Sandy (Michael) Pietro and Susan Rice; sisters/brothers-in-law: Sandra (Allen) Jensen, Peter (Karen) Luxem and Heidi Kappa; Special in his heart were nieces and nephews: Linda (Don) Dembiec, David Born, Susan (Ed) McCrickard, Tom (Mary Lou) Jensen, Frank Bisotti, Sally (Paul) McReynolds, Jessie Seitz, Sarah (Jason) Pease, Daniel Kappa, Steve (Laura) Grayson, Kathy (Dave) Bartel and Don Grayson; eight grandnieces and grandnephews; other relatives and friends. Randy was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Brian (age 2) and Mike Feest; brother-in-law, Michael Kappa; niece, Sandy Bisotti; sisters/brothers-in-law: Judy and Earl Born, Ruth Ann and Mike Grayson.

A Memorial Service celebrating Randy’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 4:00PM. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Saturday from 3:00PM until the service. In lieu of flowers, Linda has suggested memorials be given in Randy’s name to any of the following: Salvation Army (Racine), Hope Safe House, Habitat for Humanity.

