Randall W. Ryan

Sept. 21, 1960—May 13, 2022

RACINE—Randall William Ryan, known as “Randy”, 61, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Racine on September 21, 1960, son of Thomas and Judith (nee: Hegeman) Ryan.

Randy worked in the marina industry for most of his life. Prior to his cancer diagnose in September 2020, he worked at Caledonia Crating and Palleting Inc.

Randy loved the great outdoors. Hunting, fishing, gardening and hanging out in his garage with close friends and family, and will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

Randy leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 26 years, Cindy Ryan; daughter, Shana (John) Ryan; grandchildren: Aamari Gray, Maleyk Williams, Kyrrah Price; brothers: Rodney (Jill) Ryan, Richard Ryan; mother and father: Tom and Judy Ryan; nieces; nephews; other relatives and dear friends too numerous to mention.

Randy is preceded in death by his niece, Rebecca Ryan.

A celebration of Randy’s life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, 4:00 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery in Caledonia.

Draeger-Langendorf

Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000