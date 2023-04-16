Dec. 6, 1968 – April 11, 2023

RACINE—Randall William Chaffee “Randy,” age 54, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, after brief complications from respiratory and cardiac issues.

Randy was born the seventh of eight children to the late Robert “Butch” and Dorothy (nee: Babak) Chaffee on December 6, 1968, in Racine. A 1987, graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, he went on to earn his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Creighton University in 1994, where he became a lifetime member of the Phi Delta Chi fraternity. Since graduation, Randy stayed active with the National Pharmacy Organization, APhA. Randy began serving our community as a Pharmacist at St. Mary’s / All Saints Hospital until moving over to Aurora Health Home Care, where he was currently employed. Randy paid-it-forward many times by travelling to less fortunate areas of the world to help those in need as a medical missionary.

Catholic by faith, Randy was a longtime member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. As an extreme drum corps enthusiast, Randy marched with the Racine Explorer Scouts; Casper, WY Troopers; and the Madison Scouts. Currently, Randy was the executive director of the Racine Explorer Scouts and was awarded the National Volunteer of the Year from Drum Corps International. For relaxation, Randy had a great appreciation for fine automobiles and enjoyed worldwide travelling.

Surviving are his God-Mother/ cousin / matriarch of the Chaffee family, Barbara Ann Babak; beloved brothers: Lynn (Kathy) Chaffee, Paul (Patricia) Chaffee, Michael Chaffee, Bruce (Jean) Chaffee, Mark Chaffee and Anthony Chaffee; his favorite sister, Debra (Rachel Galyon) Chaffee; nieces and nephews: Gwendolyn (Greg) Sturm, Jeremy (Trina) and Nicholas (Tina) Chaffee, Rachel (Mark) Dolan, Sarah (Will) Hampton, Amy, Julie, Gary (Brian), Robert, Christopher (Brianna), Michelle, Pierce and Elise Chaffee; many special great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his parents, Randy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Josephine Klamm, Leo Chaffee, Louis and Barbara H. Babak; and sister-in-law, Suzanne Chaffee.

Funeral services honoring Randy’s life will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Friday from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Ascension All Saints ICU, especially Jen, Jamie and Libby, for their compassionate care and wonderful support given in Randy’s time of need.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000