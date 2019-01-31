Try 1 month for 99¢
Randall (Randy) Stephen Bednar

September 10, 1952 – January 26, 2019

SENECA, SC—Randall was born in Racine, WI to Norman and Helen (Barry) Bednar. At 19 he joined the United States Army and served as an Infantryman in the 3rd Infantry Regiment “Old Guard”, Fort Meyer Virginia, performing military honors at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.

On April 1, 1972, he married his high school sweetheart Georgia Ann Paton.

After his military service, he earned degrees from Carthage College and Marquette University while working for Wisconsin Electric, Twin Disc, Allen-Bradley, Gates Rubber Company, and AO Smith. His entire career was in information technology and he advanced to become SVP, CIO at AO Smith for 17 years until his retirement in 2016.

He then moved to South Carolina and during his retirement years he managed a charitable trust along with Georgia and traveled the world. He enjoyed golf, running, playing guitar, riding his Harley, cooking, was a wine connoisseur, but especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Norman Frank Bednar, Helen Evelyn (Barry) Bednar.

He is survived by his wife Georgia Ann (Paton) Bednar, daughter Erica (Nathan) Grunst, daughter Rebecca Bednar, son Anthony Bednar, daughter Lenora (Adam) Herrera, grandchildren Henley, Daxton, Layke, Layla, sisters Barbara Bednar and Julie Rasmussen and ten nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday February 3rd, 2019 from 1–4pm at Krause Funeral Home, 21600 West Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53072. A service celebrating Randy’s life to follow as well as a reception. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Fisher House—fisherhouse.org

Celebrate
the life of: Randall (Randy) Stephen Bednar
