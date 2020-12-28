Randall 'Randy' Kranz

Randy was born on November 16, 1954 in Hustisford, to Myron and Pauline (Oestreich) Kranz Sr. He graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1972. Randy gained his love of flowers from his Grandma Kranz, he became an exceptionally talented florist. His passion led to becoming the owner and operator of his own floral shop in Racine, Signature Flowers by Randy. He especially enjoyed getting the store ready for the public to celebrate the annual Christmas Open House. Trips to trade shows in Chicago and Florida were a few of the many highlights of his career.