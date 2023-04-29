April 26, 1961—April 22, 2023
OCALA, FL—Randall (Randy) James Ludwig died suddenly and peacefully April 22, 2023 in Ocala, Florida at the age of 61 from colorectal and liver cancer. He was born in Racine, Wisconsin in 1961 to Richard and Genevieve Ludwig.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law, Mary Fran Murray.
He is survived by his wife, Lauretta; his siblings: Cindy (Jim) Uminski, Rob (Karen) Ludwig and Rick Ludwig; his stepdaughter, Andrea Kathleen (Justin) Leigh; grandchildren: Laura, Vivian and William; and sisters-in-laws: Janet (Michael) Pobar and Barbara (Gary) Sorensen and many nieces and nephews around the country.
He met his wife, Laurie (Lauretta), in 1987, and they married on August 27, 1995, sharing 27 wonderful years together. He loved the outdoors. They camped together often and ultimately moved to sunny Florida in 2017. He worked as a top flooring salesman for decades.Randy loved fishing in the Wisconsin small inland lakes and he could “outbass” anyone he was fishing with. Randy started playing golf at the early age of 9. He was an extraordinary golfer and always willing to help others improve their game. He lived his dream by having his home on the 18th green at Rolling Greens Village in Ocala and golfed regularly. He loved to make his golfing buddies laugh, telling jokes every time they approached the tee box. He will most be remembered as a man who loved people. With his quick wit and ready jokes, he was the life of the party and lit up a room with his personality. His extended family remember him always wearing a funny hat or t-shirt at family get-togethers – anything to make people smile. His genuine smile and big embrace made family and friends feel loved. Randy had a passion for cooking and was a wonderful chef. Everywhere Randy went, he knew people and people knew him. Even though Randy was the youngest of the four children in his family, people always asked his siblings, “Are you Randy’s sister/brother?”.
Randy loved life and lived it to the fullest, and he is missed greatly by his family and friends.
As Randy would have said ... “Life is better if you are golfing.”
There will be a service for family and friends in Ocala.