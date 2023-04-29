He met his wife, Laurie (Lauretta), in 1987, and they married on August 27, 1995, sharing 27 wonderful years together. He loved the outdoors. They camped together often and ultimately moved to sunny Florida in 2017. He worked as a top flooring salesman for decades.Randy loved fishing in the Wisconsin small inland lakes and he could “outbass” anyone he was fishing with. Randy started playing golf at the early age of 9. He was an extraordinary golfer and always willing to help others improve their game. He lived his dream by having his home on the 18th green at Rolling Greens Village in Ocala and golfed regularly. He loved to make his golfing buddies laugh, telling jokes every time they approached the tee box. He will most be remembered as a man who loved people. With his quick wit and ready jokes, he was the life of the party and lit up a room with his personality. His extended family remember him always wearing a funny hat or t-shirt at family get-togethers – anything to make people smile. His genuine smile and big embrace made family and friends feel loved. Randy had a passion for cooking and was a wonderful chef. Everywhere Randy went, he knew people and people knew him. Even though Randy was the youngest of the four children in his family, people always asked his siblings, “Are you Randy’s sister/brother?”.