March 29, 1966—August 14, 2018
RACINE—Surrounded by his loving family, Randall “Lou” Larson, age 52, passed away Tuesday, August 14, 2018 at his cottage in Lake Winnebago, WI.
He was born in Racine, March 29, 1966, son of the late Carol (Nee: Eisel) and Russell Larson Sr.
He was a graduate of William Horlick High School “Class of 1984”. On September 9, 1999 he was united in marriage to Peggy L. Lamb. A restaurateur and bar owner, Lou and his wife Peg operated several businesses including: Peg & Lou’s Bar and Grill, Kenosha, Peg & Lou’s Junction Inn, Racine, Peg & Lou’s Hole In The Mall, Racine, Peg & Lou’s Bar and Grill, Racine, and Maxine’s, Racine. He was a member of the Gospel Lighthouse Church. Lou served as President of the Racine City Tavern League for twelve years and as Chairman of the Uptown Bid Board for several years. Lou had a passion for rehabbing old homes, antiquing, and was quite a collector. He enjoyed riding his Harley, but most of all cherished time spent with his family and friends, especially up north at their cottage in Lake Winnebago.
Survivors include his loving wife of eighteen years, Peggy; his children, Jessica Aguirre, Erica Rangel, Monica Rangel, all of Racine; 10 grandchildren, Mercedes, Isaac, Angel, Alexis, Jenasee, Haley, Abigail, Summer, Alexander, McKenna; one great-grandchild, Cristiano; brothers and sisters, Laura (Michael) Scharpf of Union Grove, Russell (Dawn) Larson, Jr. of Hawaii, Amber Larson of Hawaii, Lynda (Kevin) Graeber of Hawaii, Robert (Christina) Larson of GA; other relatives and many dear friends.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 11:00 A.M. at Gospel Lighthouse Church, 933 LaSalle Street. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. and Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:00 A.M.
Lou’s family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who provided great comfort and support during this difficult time.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
