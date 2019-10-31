{{featured_button_text}}

March 16, 1951 — October 21, 2019

RACINE — Randall L. LaFaive, age 68, passed away on October 21, 2019. Burial with full military honors will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m.

MILLER-REESMAN FUNERAL HOME

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

