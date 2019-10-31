March 16, 1951 — October 21, 2019
RACINE — Randall L. LaFaive, age 68, passed away on October 21, 2019. Burial with full military honors will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery at 10 a.m.
MILLER-REESMAN FUNERAL HOME
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.