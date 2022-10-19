Randall Jon Thillemann

Aug. 5, 1958—Oct. 14, 2022

FRANKSVILLE—Randy Thillemann, 64, passed away at Ascension All Saints on October 14, 2022, due to complications from a traumatic brain injury that took place 25 years ago.

He was born in Racine on August 5, 1958, the son of the late Thomas C. and Danisha A. (nee Hansen) Thillemann. Randy married Mary Lohnhardt on January 12, 1980.

He worked for the Racine County Highway Department until his injury on the job forced his early retirement.

Randy was an avid car enthusiast who loved working on, and rebuilding engines. He had a terrific sense of humor and enjoyed making others laugh. Before his injury, Randy was always willing and able to help anyone in need, especially his family and friends.

In addition to loving wife Mary, Randy is survived by his sons: Joseph (Erin) Thillemann and Matthew Thillemann; his daughter, Akasia (Rory) McCarthy; his grandchildren: Ashton, Evan, Collin, Nathan, Colissa, Corrin, Kyra, Reese, and Killian; his brother, Thomas Thillemann, III; his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Ron (Sue) Lohnhardt, Doris Ground, Sally Thillemann; as well as dear nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Terry Thillemann; and his father-in-law, Max Lohnhardt. His mother-in-law, Hilde Lohnhardt, passed away one day after Randy on October 15th.

A heartfelt thank you to Dr.Gullberg, Michelle and Diane for the special care and assistance they provided to not only Randy, but his family over the years.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, October 22, 2022, for a visitation from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. A private service and interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

