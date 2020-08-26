× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

February 22, 1956—August 21, 2020

RACINE- Randall J. Kressig, 64, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Randy was born in Racine on February 22, 1956 to William and Dolores (nee: Kaplan) Kressig. He married Paula Beasley on November 29, 1997. Randy previously owned Water’s Edge Bar and Grill, Shuffle Bear Inn and most recently Randy and Paula’s Suds and Grub. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and loved traveling to Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Paula, sons Randy Paul Kressig and Robb (Katherine) Beasley, grandson Colin Beasley and brother William (Mary Ann) Kressig. Randy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Ronald and Bernadine Beasley and brothers Jon and Wayne Kressig.

A visitation for Randy will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. A Private interment will take place. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website for those who are unable to attend.