 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Randall J. Kressig
0 comments

Randall J. Kressig

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Randall J. Kressig

February 22, 1956 – August 21, 2020

RACINE – Randall J. Kressig, 64, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, August 21, 2020.

A visitation for Randy will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. A Private interment will take place. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website for those who are unable to attend.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News