RACINE—Randall G. Ager, age 71, passed away at his residence on July 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Full military honors will immediately follow at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral
620 15th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
