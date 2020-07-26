Randall G. Ager
RACINE—Randall G. Ager, age 71, passed away at his residence on July 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Full military honors will immediately follow at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

