Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

RACINE—Randall G. Ager, age 71, passed away at his residence on July 21, 2020. Visitation will be held at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm. Full military honors will immediately follow at 7:00 pm. Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com