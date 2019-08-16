{{featured_button_text}}

Zimmer, Randall A. “Randy” age 69 of East Troy, formerly Waterford, passed away at home on August 13, 2019.

Visitation Monday August 19, 2019, 12 -2 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church 455 South Jefferson Street, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 2 p.m. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the family. Please see Mealy Website for full obituary: www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

MEALY FUNERAL HOME

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

