Randall A. Evitts

August 17, 1941 – October 20, 2020
RACINE – Randall Allen Evitts, age 79; beloved husband of Sarah Catherine (nee: Bisotti) Evitts; dear father of Steven (Patty) Evitts and Jason (Brooke Smith) Evitts; cherished grandfather of Emily and Parker; passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Tuesday morning, October 20, 2020.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3101 Drexel Avenue, (not at funeral home) on Thursday (TONIGHT) from 4:00 – 7:00 pm (his brothers of Roma Lodge will offer a prayer service at church at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11:00 am by clicking on the link located in Randy’s obituary on the funeral home website (link is: https://youtu.be/rixhQo1KwFU ). Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or to Roma Lodge have been suggested.
Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.
