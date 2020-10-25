Randall A. Evitts

Randy was a faithful member of St. Lucy Catholic Church, where he served as an usher and volunteered in many ways. He was also a proud & dedicated member of Roma Lodge for nearly 45 years, currently serving on their board.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Avenue, with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Entombment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in ST. LUCY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 3101 Drexel Avenue, (not at funeral home) on Thursday from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. (his brothers of Roma Lodge will offer a prayer service at church at 7:00 p.m. to conclude the visitation). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11:00 a.m. by clicking on the link located in Randy’s obituary on the funeral home website (link is: https://youtu.be/rixhQo1KwFU). Memorials to St. Lucy Catholic Church or to Roma Lodge have been suggested. Please see funeral home website for complete obituary.