April 17, 1951—May 27, 2023

RACINE—Randal Thomas Green, 72, passed away on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Wisconsin Veterans Home-Boland Hall in Union Grove.

He was born in Racine on April 17, 1951, the son of the late Roman and Mary Ellen (nee: Williamson) Green. Randal wanted to do some good in the world, so he enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17. While he was serving, he was injured due to friendly fire. A bomb went off in the Barrack’s where they stayed in Vietnam. While serving, Randal was commended with a Purple Heart for his bravery. After spending a year at Walter Reed Hospital, he decided he would travel the world. That did not stop him from living his life. In fact, how many people have at least three passports that are fully stamped?—Randal did.

He travelled Europe and Asia for 40 years and lived in Thailand for 20 of those years, that he loved so dearly. Throughout that time, he would come home for the Summer in Racine. When home he would play golf with family and friends. Randal was a self-taught photographer and enjoyed playing the flute.

Surviving is his sister, Lisa (Charles) Arndt; uncle, Marty (Donna) Defatte; aunts, Carole Landa and Marilyn Jorgensen.

Randal was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Green; and good friend, Tom Baker.

A memorial service for Randal will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. With visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

A special thank you to the staff at Wisconsin Veterans Home, especially those who cared for him at Boland Hall, 2 West.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com.

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479