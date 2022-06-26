February 3, 1931—June 15, 2022

SOMERS—Ramona Jeanne Johnson (nee Wheaton), 91, of Somers, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine with her family at her side. Ramona was born February 3, 1931 in Caledonia, MN to Arden and Esther (nee Kieland) Wheaton. After graduating high school in Caledonia, she earned a music degree from Luther College (Decorah, IA) in 1953. On August 11, 1955, she married Donald Johnson in Caledonia, MN. Following marriage they lived in Orange County, CA before moving to Racine and later the Union Grove area. She lived most recently in Somers.

Ramona was a public school music teacher for 40 years. Most of her career was spent at Knapp Elementary in Racine, where she taught from 1971 until her retirement in 1993. She was well-known for her musicals and annual Nutcracker holiday performances. She loved gardening, reading, and spending time with her grandchildren. Ramona was a lifelong learner and particularly enjoyed studying American history. Her students, friends, and family knew her as a patient woman with a kind voice and fondness for baking cookies.

Survivors include children: Kristin (Todd) Armstrong of Somers; John (Leanne) Johnson of McFarland; Kathy (Jeff) Burton of The Woodlands, TX; and son-in-law, David Nelson of Racine. Ramona had eight grandchildren: Sarah (Chris Wilson) and Peter Nelson, Shane and Justin (Inayat Gill) Armstrong, Michael (Chelsea) and David (Alison) Johnson, and John (Abby) and Colin Burton. She is further survived by nieces; nephews; and great-grandchildren: Colton and Elanor Johnson, Jackson Burton, and a baby girl Johnson due in October.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; siblings: Virgil, Erma, Esther, and Walter, and daughter, Karen Nelson.

A private burial will take place in August at So. WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove, where she will be interred next to her husband.

Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

908 – 11th Ave.

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2011