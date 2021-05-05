Ramon Martinez Malpica

December 11, 1938—April 30, 2021

Ramon was born in December 1938 in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico. He passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 30, 2021 after a long battle with dementia.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Diane L. Martinez (nee Joseph). His children: Ramon Martinez Jr. and Deborah (Levandoski), Tino A. Martinez, and Lena R. Martinez and Jarrett Livesey. He is also survived by his grandsons: Ramon J. Martinez, Dillon H. Martinez and Bryan A. Martinez, his sister, Carmen Negron Rivera and many nieces and nephews and long time friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Carmen Malpica, his father, Alejandro Martinez, his two brothers, Esteban Morales and Ernesto Rivera, as well as his sister, Gloria Molina.

He was devoted to his Pentecostal faith, loved baseball, fishing and music. He enjoyed gardening and playing softball and reading his Bible. He was a long time employee of Racine Steel casting from 1964 until his retirement in 2001. He was loved and will be deeply missed.

Memorial Visitation at the Funeral Home FRIDAY, May 7, 2021 from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Memorial Service at 7:00 P.M. We ask that you honor his memory by wearing Milwaukee Brewers or Pittsburgh Pirates attire in attendance at his services.

The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Joseph Mathew- Ascension 4 Mile Rd., Racine for his loving care. Our thanks also to the staff at the Matthew House of St. Francis and Compassionate Care Hospice for their kind care.