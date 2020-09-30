Ramiro Santiago Ortiz Jr.

April 13, 1959 – September 28, 2020
RACINE—Ramiro S. Ortiz Jr., 61, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on September 28, 2020.
A celebration of Ramiro’s life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 5:30 PM until a 7:00 PM Vigil service. A burial with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project or to Disabled Veterans of America.
Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences.
