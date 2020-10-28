Ramiro R. Romo Sr.

Ramiro, “Dad” and “Big G” to his grandchildren emigrated to San Antonio, Texas from Mexico at 11 years old. As an adult he moved to Racine, Wisconsin to find work and once there met and married Felicita (Rios) at age 22. Together they owned and operated several successful bars and restaurants, both in Racine county and in Texas, while simultaneously serving as stewards in the various Catholic churches in which they were members. Ramiro was a gifted guitarist and singer, who, with his wife would perform in various capacities at their church. He became an active member of the League of United Latin American citizens in Racine, working to help Hispanics navigate the judicial system to gain citizenship, and he served as a translator for Spanish speaking individuals in courts and hospitals. He and Felicita provided a safe home for several foster children over the course of 20 years, they hosted several English/Spanish radio programs, and served as marriage counselors to members of their church. Among his hobbies Ramiro loved to fly, earning his pilot’s license, as well as bowl, read and write about scripture, cook (enchiladas were a specialty) and spend time with his family. At age 74 he was ordained as a deacon in the Catholic Church, and served his community in that capacity for 10 years.