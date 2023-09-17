1934—2023

RACINE—Ralph “Zeke” Herman was born Ralph Henry Aasted, Jr., on Oct. 13, 1934, to Elizabeth Zelewske and Ralph Aasted, in Milwaukee. Ralph, Jr. was later adopted, along with his siblings, by their stepfather Elmer Herman.

“Zeke” as his friends and family knew him, grew up in southeastern Wisconsin until joining the US Navy and serving during the Korean conflict, from 1952-1955. Zeke was stationed at Sands Points, New York Naval Base where he met his future wife, Jessie Allen of Port Washington, NY. They later settled in Racine, WI and raised their three daughters.

Zeke worked for Jacobsens’ Mfg./Textron, in Racine, until his retirement. Zeke was an avid golfer, hunter, fisherman, bowler, and a great softball pitcher.

Zeke lost his wife of 54 years, Jessie, when she passed away in 2009 after a long battle with cancer.

Zeke is also predeceased by his parents, his brother, Richard Herman and his sister, Audrey Macauley. Zeke is survived by his three daughters: Theresa Herman (Jeanine Dorfman) of Minneapolis, Stefanie Rooney of Minneapolis, and Charlotte (Paul) Goska of Sobieski, WI. Zeke is also survived by grandchildren: Jackie and Joshua, Jessica and Sophie, Joshua and Lillian; and great-grandchildren: Adrian, Xavier and Talissa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Zeke spent the last part of his life enjoying the wonderful care at Wyndemere Memory Care in Green Bay. A special thank you to the staff of Wyndemere and the team from Unity Hospice for their excellent, compassionate care.

No funeral services will be held.