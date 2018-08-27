September 20, 1930 – August 23, 2018
STURTEVANT – Ralph Voetberg, age 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, August 23, 2018.
Ralph was born in Kent, Michigan on September 20, 1930 to the late Fred and Cora (nee: Van Dyke) Voetberg. On February 19, 1952, he was united in marriage with June D. (nee: Sondergaard) Voetberg, who preceded him in death on January 14, 1977.
With a profound work ethic, Ralph was employed as an Over the Road Truck Driver for Case Corp. for over 30 years. He was a proud member of the Case 20-Year Club, the 2,000,000 mile OTR accident-free club and the UAW Local 180. Ralph was also a member of Loyal Order of Moose. As a workaholic, he was always on the move to provide for his family, of whom never wanted for anything in life. In retirement, Ralph’s favorite pastime was splitting wood to keep busy. Above all, he loved and cherished spending time with his entire family.
Surviving are his daughter, Cory J. Rosen; grandchildren, Shawn (Wally) Scanlon, Stacy (Jerome) Cannon, Patrick (Alicia) Meshenky, Jennifer (SSG Timothy) Staton, Emily Rosen and George Rosen, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Morgan & Makenzie Scanlon; Anastacia & Alexandria Cannon; Wesley, Nanea & Waysen Meshenky; sister, Jeanette Jenkins; brother-in-law, Dick Jelinek; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved twin daughters, Christine J. (Wes) Hanson and Susan Henderson; brother, Don Voetberg; sister, Grace Jelinek; and brother-in-law, Richard “Buck” Jenkins.
Graveside committal services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Avenue, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 4:30 pm. Please meet at the front entrance of the cemetery. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested.
A heartfelt note of thanks to Vitas Hospice – especially Linda, Suzanna and Paula and to Society’s Assets for their compassionate care and support given in Ralph’s time of need. Also, Ralph would certainly want to thank Cory & Stacy for their constant care and attention –which allowed him to stay at home during the past four extremely difficult years.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD
262-552-9000
