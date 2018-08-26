Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ralph Voetberg

September 20, 1930 – August 23, 2018

STURTEVANT– Ralph Voetberg, age 87; loving husband of the late June (nee: Sondergaard) Voetberg, and dear father of Cory Rosen and the late Christine (Wes) Hanson & Susan Henderson; passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday afternoon, August 23, 2018.

Graveside committal services will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park, 9000 Washington Avenue, on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 4:30 pm. Please meet at the front entrance of the cemetery. Memorials to the American Diabetes Association have been suggested.

