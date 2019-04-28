July 8, 1940—April 12, 2019
DEERFIELD—Ralph Totsky passed away on April 12, 2019.
He is survived by Rena, his wife of 60 years; his four children, Robin (John), Kari (Don), Vicki (Alexander), Scot (Liz); grandchildren, Chris (Danielle), Nick (Jamie), Alison (Tim), Scot (Sheryl), Ben (Megan), Rebecka (Young), Amy, Andy (Tina); great grandchildren, Amber, Austyn, Hannah, Riley, Luke, Lincoln, Harrison, Corrine, Jocelyn, Annie, Emma, Hailey, Buddy, Nana, OBG, Ashley, George, Eddie, Gianna; and great great grandson, Isaac; his brother, sister, nieces, nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on May 4, 2019, at Agrace Chapel 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711. Reception to follow. Flowers and donations may be sent to 4592 Vilas Rd., Madison, WI 53718.
