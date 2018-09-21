RACINE — Ralph S. Nicotera, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at his residence.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 22, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (Roma Lodge Service at 10:30 a.m.). Memorials to the American Heart Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or to Junior Masters have been suggested.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262)634-7888
Please send condolences to
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.