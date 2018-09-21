Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — Ralph S. Nicotera, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at his residence.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 22, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (Roma Lodge Service at 10:30 a.m.). Memorials to the American Heart Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or to Junior Masters have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com

