RACINE—Ralph S. Nicotera, age 90, passed away Saturday, September 15, 2018 at his residence. Ralph was born January 17, 1928 in Racine, WI, son of Ralph and Gabriella (Nee: DeFazio) Nicotera.
Ralph attended Sacred Heart Grade School, Washington Junior, and graduated from William Horlick High School “Class of 1945”. On July 16, 1949 he was united in marriage to Margaret Bonazza at Sacred Heart Church where he was still a member. Ralph served in the United States Army and spent time in the occupation forces in Japan.
Following his service time he was employed by several companies in Racine, retiring from Modine Mfg. in June of 1983, as Sales Manager of farm and construction equipment. Ralph was a longtime member, past president of Roma Lodge and past member of Knights of Columbus. Ralph enjoyed participating in a number of sports including golf, basketball and softball.
He will be dearly missed by his three children, Janet (John) Tyllo of Racine, Ralph (Diane)Nicotera of Fort Mill, SC, and Cindy (John) Pisanello whom he lived with; grandchildren, Michael (Amy) Garbo of Racine, Mark Garbo, Martin Garbo of FL, Amy (Andrew) Lueders of K.C., Ralph (Amber) Nicotera of Fort Mill, SC, Brian Hart of Racine, Danielle Hart (fiance, Matt Remter) of Milwaukee, Lori Pisanello and Tony Pisanello of Racine; great-grandchildren, Madelyn Garbo, Alex Garbo, Dominic Garbo, Matthew Garbo, Andrew Lueders, Anderson Lueders, Ralphie Nicotera, Sam Nicotera; sister, Virginia (Tom) Linden and sister-in-law, Evelyn Nicotera; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret; grandson, Matthew Garbo; brother, Frank Nicotera; sisters, Mary (Joseph) Cefalu, and Sylvia (William) Quadracci.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, September 22, 2018, 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2201 Northwestern Avenue, with Rev. Ricardo Martin officiating. Entombment with Full Military Honors will follow at Holy Cross Garden Mausoleum, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. (Roma Lodge Service at 10:30 a.m.). Memorials to the American Heart Association, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or to Junior Masters have been suggested.
The family extends heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mark DeCheck, Dr. Howard Short, Hospice Alliance and nurse, Sarah Gray, and Home Instead and Jodi Peterson for all of their loving and compassionate care.
