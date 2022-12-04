Oct. 14, 1931—Dec. 2, 2022

BURLINGTON—Ralph R. Heck, 91, of Burlington, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.

Born in Burlington, WI, on October 14, 1931, he was the son of Raymond and Gladys (nee Wiesenthal) Heck. His early life was spent in Burlington, where he graduated from St. Mary High School, Class of 1949. He served in the US Army from 1952 until 1954 in Korea. On October 2, 1954, at St. Mary’s Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Ruth Nienhaus. He was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Ralph worked as an electrician for Heck Electric and was a very active member at St. Mary Catholic Church and involved with the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and reading. He also volunteered as a Little League coach and was a Boy Scout leader.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Ruth; children: Debra (Sandy) Sandberg, Michael (Carrie) Heck, Carol (Thomas) Robers and Linda (John) Fisher; grandchildren, Ryan (Kelly), Alyssa (Matt), Cory (Mykenzie), Tyler, Rayann (Jordan), Ben (Kelli), Kelsey, Abbey, Faith and Joel; five great-grandchildren; sisters: Jean (Richard) Koenen and Barb (Bob) Bedessem; sister-in-law, Phyllis Pellmann; and brothers-in-law: Robert (Ann) Nienhaus and Richard (Dianna) Nienhaus. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Ken.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church or Catholic Central High School.

Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, December 9, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church in Burlington. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends can visit with the family on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

