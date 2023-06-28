March 24, 1931—June 24, 2023

Ralph L. Miller, age 92, went to bed and woke up in Heaven on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Ralph was born in Greenville, MI on March 24, 1931. His parents Viggo and Jennie (nee: Meltesen) Miller raised him on a farm in Trufant, MI. While he was a young boy, the family moved to Racine, WI. Setting pins in a bowling aisle and peddling newspapers were ways that he earned money in his youth. He was in the Army stationed in Germany during the Korean War in 1953 to 1955. Driving and caring for the jeep of the company commander was his start of keeping a meticulous automobile.

On June 2, 1956, Ralph was united in marriage to Delores Poulsen at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. They had three daughters. He was a supervisor at Osters, Hamilton Beach and Astronautics Corporation of American. After 25 years at ACA, he retired in 1993. Ralph was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church and later Lutheran Church of the Resurrection. Bowling (The XO’s) and golfing were some activities he enjoyed. Trips to Denmark to see both Delores’ and his family were highlights. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s school, church and sport activities. Brewers, Packers and Bucks were his favorite teams to follow on TV. The annual family camp weekend at Point Beach was a highlight for all. Games of all varieties were great family pastimes. His recent pastimes have been puzzle making, peonies and sunflowers gardening and volunteer tombstone edger and shiner of 36 graves at West Lawn Cemetery.

He will be dearly missed by his children: Crystal Gillmore, Starr Cannon, Jocelyn (David) Standiford; his grandchildren: Rhonda Drager, Matthew (Hannah) Gillmore, Nolan Cannon, Candace (Spencer) Gedemer, Tess (Steve) Ten Cate, Faryn (Jason) Jahnke, Yannah (Matthew) Rosenquist, and Raymond (Johnna) Standiford; his great-grandchildren: Colette and Charlie Drager, Michael, Silas and Elowyn Gillmore, Jaxson Gedemer, Ira and Luella Jahnke, Josephine and Micah Rosenquist; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses; Don (Louis) Miller, Eula (Warren) Barrows, Hallie (Art) Petersen; nephew Tod Petersen and son-in-law, Daniel Cannon.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday, June 30th from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Saturday, July 1st visitation from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service at 10:30 A.M. Visitation and funeral services will be held at the funeral home with Pastor Chris Amundson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to STARS AND STRIPES HONOR FLIGHT www.starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate or to Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org designated for research have been suggested.

A very special thank you to all Froedtert medical doctors and staff who helped Ralph with all his medical life journey.Ralph L Miller’s funeral service will be available via livestream at www.meredithfuneralhome.com. Later viewing is an option as well.

