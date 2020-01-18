KENOSHA – Ralph J. Tenuta, age 87; beloved husband of the late Margaret (nee: Landre) Tenuta; passed away peacefully, surrounded with the love of his family, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 10:00 am at Carthage College – A.F. Siebert Chapel (2001 Alford Park Drive “Sheridan Road” Kenosha, WI 53140) with Fr. Roman Stikel officiating. Private interment will follow next to his loving wife Margaret. Visitation will be at Carthage College—Siebert Chapel on Friday, January 24th, from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Memorial remembrances may be directed to Hospice Alliance or to the Ralph & Margaret Tenuta Scholarship Fund (c/o: Carthage College).