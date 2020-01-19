May 26, 1932 – January 15, 2020
Ralph J. Tenuta, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Ralph was born in Kenosha on May 26, 1932, the only child of the late John and Lydia (Conforti) Tenuta. He attended Bain Elementary School, Washington Jr. High School and was a 1950 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Ralph was extremely honored to have been named a Distinguished Alumni by the Bradford Alumni Association. He continued his education at UW-Extension and Marquette University until he left school to work alongside his father in establishing and opening Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors which opened on September 1, 1950. He “unofficially” retired on December 24, 2014. Through his dedication and hard work, the store has become a cherished treasure in the Kenosha community and beyond for 70 years.
On April 16, 1954, Ralph was united in marriage to Margaret “Margie” Landre. They enjoyed fifty-five years of marriage together and proudly raised seven children. Sadly she preceded him in death on March 25, 2010.
Ralph and Margie were long time members of Saint Mary Catholic Church. He was involved as a stronghold in the community. He was involved in countless boards and committees throughout the community. He was a member of both the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce and a charter member of KABA and was awarded “person of the year” designation by both. He was a charter member and founder of the Kenosha Boy’s and Girl’s Club, Kenosha Rotary West and 52nd Street Businessmen’s Association. Ralph received the distinction of a Paul Harris Fellowship by Rotary International. He was a founder of the American State Bank and had served as Chairman of its Board of Directors and remained on the board following the bank’s acquisition by Johnson Bank. He also served for 20 years as chairman of the Wisconsin Banking Review Board.
He was instrumental in establishing the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and served as president of the University’s Benevolent Foundation. He was honored to receive the UW-Parkside Lifetime Recognition Award. A member of the Italian American’s Society, and the Italian Business & Professional Association, he was honored as man of the year by both organizations. He served as a Carthage College Trustee for 25 years and received the 2006 Carthage Flame Award.
One of his proudest accomplishments was his mentoring and his genuine care for the hundreds of young employees who passed through the doors of Tenuta’s.
You have free articles remaining.
Surviving include his seven children, Matthew Tenuta, Thomas (Sharon) Tenuta, Maria Tenuta, John (Cynthia Pevehouse) Tenuta, Christopher (Susan) Tenuta, Anne (Mark Malecki) Tenuta, and Paul (Christine) Tenuta; eleven grandchildren, Ronald (Mackenzie), Michael, Alexandra, Sydney, Daniel, Nicholas, Lydia, Eleanor, Samuel, Maxwell, and Hannah.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am in the Siebert Chapel of Carthage College. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm in Siebert Chapel.
The Tenuta Family has requested that memorial remembrances be directed to either Hospice Alliance (10121 Prairie Ridge Blvd. Pleasant Prairie, WI 53158) or the Ralph and Margaret Tenuta Scholarship Funds at Carthage College, UW-Parkside, or Gateway Technical College.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
WILLIAM J. ALTHAUS, director
4600 County Line Road
262-552-9000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.