May 26, 1932 – January 15, 2020

Ralph J. Tenuta, age 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Ralph was born in Kenosha on May 26, 1932, the only child of the late John and Lydia (Conforti) Tenuta. He attended Bain Elementary School, Washington Jr. High School and was a 1950 graduate of Mary D. Bradford High School. Ralph was extremely honored to have been named a Distinguished Alumni by the Bradford Alumni Association. He continued his education at UW-Extension and Marquette University until he left school to work alongside his father in establishing and opening Tenuta’s Delicatessen and Liquors which opened on September 1, 1950. He “unofficially” retired on December 24, 2014. Through his dedication and hard work, the store has become a cherished treasure in the Kenosha community and beyond for 70 years.

On April 16, 1954, Ralph was united in marriage to Margaret “Margie” Landre. They enjoyed fifty-five years of marriage together and proudly raised seven children. Sadly she preceded him in death on March 25, 2010.