Ralph J. Kindl
June 16, 1939 – Sept. 1, 2021
SPRING GROVE, FORMERLY OF RACINE – Ralph J. Kindl, age 82, passed away Wednesday night, September 1, 2021, at Froedtert Hospital after a long struggle with Parkinson’s. Ralph was born in Racine on June 16, 1939, son of the late Rudolph and Catherine (nee: Vraga) Kindl.
He attended St. John Nepomuk grade school, St. Catherine’s High School “Class of 1957”, and graduated with a degree in Engineering from GMI (General Motors Institute) now Kettering University. Ralph proudly served in the U.S Army. On September 16, 1961, he was united in marriage to Jeryl Ann Lange. They shared thirty years together and raised three children, Brian, Daniel and Amy before Jeryl preceded him in death in 1992. Ralph was extremely fortunate to find love twice, and was married to Nancy Ann Dedert on October 15, 1994, at St. Louis Catholic Church. Through his career as an Engineer and Senior Manager, Ralph was employed with GM, JI Case/Drott, Portec Inc. and lastly with Young Radiator before he retired. In his spare time, Ralph was an avid golfer and loved his time at the club with his friends. He also was a master woodworker and made many beautiful creations, The key was having enough clamps! Above all, he loved spending time his family, especially his grandchildren who he supported and enjoyed teaching through the years.
Ralph will be dearly missed by his wife, Nancy; children: Brian (Kristen) Kindl, Daniel (Dee) Kindl, Amy (Cesar Ramirez) Kindl; grandchildren: Joshua Kindl, Jeremy (Carly) Kindl, Evan Kindl, Ethan Kindl, Brendon Geary (Lyndsey Batz) and Aidan Ramirez; great grandchild, Roman Geary; brother, Dennis (Sue) Kindl; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Jeryl, Ralph was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tim Geary.
There will be visitation held at the funeral home on Thursday September 9, 2021 from 4:30 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with Memorial Service Celebrating Ralph’s Life to start at 6:00 p.m. Full Military Honors will conclude the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Michael J Fox (Parkinson’s) Foundation and/or Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital have been suggested.
