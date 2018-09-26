Ralph H. Tenhagen
BURLINGTON—Ralph H. Tenhagen, 93, passed away on Monday, September 24, 2018.
Born in Burlington on July 14, 1925, he was the son of Henry and Amalia (nee Jacobs) Tenhagen. He spent his early life in Burlington where he attended St. Mary’s Grade School. From July 19, 1944 through August 2, 1946, Ralph served in the U.S. Army 43rd Infantry Division in the Phillippines.
On November 13, 1948 at St. Charles Church in Burlington, he was united in marriage to Betty Bodden. After marriage, they resided in Burlington where they raised their family. He has been a life-long resident of Burlington for 93 years. Ralph was an assembler for the J.I. Case Company Transmission Plant. He was also member of the Burlington VFW and a life-long member of St. Mary Catholic Church. Ralph was also a volunteer firefighter and Assistant Chief for the Town of Burlington, Hose Co. No. 2. He enjoyed family gatherings, was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling.
Ralph is survived by his children, Susan Tenhagen of Oak Creek, Colorado, Kathleen (Tom) Wojciechowski of Washburn, Wisconsin, Barbara (George) Manseau of Des Plaines, Illinois, Timothy (Patty) Tenhagen of McHenry, Illinois, and Peggy (Dale) Hintz of Greendale, Wisconsin; a daughter-in-law, Charlene Tenhagen of Burlington; and ten grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; son, Daniel Tenhagen; brothers, Alvin, Harold “Hap”, Roland, Stanley, Edwin, Francis “Fritz”, John, Richard “Red” and Norbert; and sisters, Margaret Wiechert and Jeanne Kosterman.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Arbor View Assisted Living and Memory Care, along with the Aurora Hospice staff for their care of Ralph during this time.
Services for Ralph will be held Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11:00AM at St. Mary Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Friday September 28, 2018 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home and again on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 10:45AM in the Good Shepherd Chapel at Church. Interment will take place following the service at St. Mary Cemetery in Burlington.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434
