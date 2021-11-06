BURLINGTON—Ralph E. May, age 92, of Burlington passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021, at Oak Park Place surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born to the late William T. and Cordella (nee Ketterhagen) May on August 18, 1929. Ralph graduated from Saint Mary’s High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. When Ralph returned from his service, he met his lovely bride the late Dorothy M. Kerkhoff. They were united in marriage on May 7, 1955, at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster, WI. They were married over 66 years and resided in Burlington where they raised their family. They had three sons: Tim, Larry, and Roger May: as well as their daughter Nancy Ziolecki.