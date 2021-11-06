August 18, 1929—November 2, 2021
BURLINGTON—Ralph E. May, age 92, of Burlington passed away peacefully on November 2, 2021, at Oak Park Place surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born to the late William T. and Cordella (nee Ketterhagen) May on August 18, 1929. Ralph graduated from Saint Mary’s High School. He went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. When Ralph returned from his service, he met his lovely bride the late Dorothy M. Kerkhoff. They were united in marriage on May 7, 1955, at St. Alphonsus Church in New Munster, WI. They were married over 66 years and resided in Burlington where they raised their family. They had three sons: Tim, Larry, and Roger May: as well as their daughter Nancy Ziolecki.
Ralph was preceded in death his parents William and Cordella May; his brothers: Cletus (Marge) May and Bob (Carole) May, and his son in-law James Ziolecki.
A Celebration of Ralph’s life will be held on Monday November 8, 2021, at Integrity Celebrations Center (2789 Browns Lake Dr. Burlington, WI 53105). A celebration of life service will begin at 4:00 p.m. followed by Military honors. An open house will follow ending with a memorial toast at 6:30 p.m. If you were fortunate enough to know Ralph, please join us as we celebrate his life and memory.
Ralph’s family would like to express their deepest gratitude and grateful hearts for all the love and care Oak Park Place and Kindred Hospice has shown Ralph!!
