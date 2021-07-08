Ralph E. Conley

Ralph was born in Alamo, Tennessee on December 20, 1937, to the late Eli Conley, Sr. and Rebecca (nee Cates) Conley-Green. Ralph attended Central High School in Alamo, Tennessee. He was very articulate in his speech. He was also known to be quite the comedian. Ralph went on to serve our country with the United States Army for a short period of time. Following, Ralph tirelessly picked cotton in the South before moving to Racine, Wisconsin. He was employed as a machinist for several local companies, including Snap-On Tools. Ralph also owned a meticulous hand-car-wash, located at State St. & Memorial Dr. for some years. He was proudly vocal regarding politics and could always back up his beliefs with accurate factual events. He loved to quote portions of Dr. Martin Lutheran King’s speeches that he memorized. Ralph was a proud fan of B.B. King and James Brown and could often be found relaxing, wherever he could, with music. Above all, Ralph loved gathering with his brothers to see which one had the greatest story to tell of early life. Ralph was often referred to as “Mr. E.F. Hutton” because, as everybody knows, “when E.F. Hutton spoke, people listened”. When conversing with Ralph, you didn’t really speak to Ralph, you listened to him!