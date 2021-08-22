Ralph D. Perry

Ralph lived with a passion and fervor that permeated all aspects of his life. Whether it was his deep love and devotion to his wife and family, his desire for personal and professional growth, or his love for the outdoors, he rose to the occasion and always believed in challenging himself and those around him to be better. His six children would tell you they have spent most of their adult lives emulating their Dad. The successes they have achieved have been a result of his love and direction. Ralph will always be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and ability to connect with those who came into his life.