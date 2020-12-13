September 25, 1937—December 9, 2020
Mount Pleasant- Ralph C. Bahr, 83, passed away peacefully in the presence and surroundings of his daughter’s home, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.
Ralph was born in Racine, WI on September 25, 1937, to Herman Bahr and Muriel (nee Albright) Bahr. He graduated from Park High School in 1955. After graduation, Ralph pursued a career as a sheet metal worker, was owner of Bahr Sheet Metal, and retired in 1995. When Ralph was a young man he was married to Victoria Sorensen. Together, they had three children, Cheryl, Jeff and Dan. In 1986, Ralph married Velma Luke and in 1995, they moved to Tennessee. Ralph resettled here in Racine, in 2017.
Ralph was a Christian, and enjoyed woodworking, traveling-taking scenic routes, was an avid reader and golfed. Ralph was a caring, kind and compassionate man to all that he met.
Ralph is survived by his children, Cheryl (nee Bahr) Ricchio of Racine, Jeff Bahr of Racine, Dan Bahr of Gladstone MO; stepchildren: Lisa (Randy) Yates of Clinton, TN, Dan (Terri) Luke of Oliver Springs, TN, grandchildren, Nicole Baumeister, Ashley Foat, Courtney Boyd, Brandon Bahr, Dana Cox, Autumn Jones, Sara Ricchio, Jackie Bahr, Luke Yates, Dakota Luke; his siblings: Phil (Tammy) Bahr, John (Andrea) Bahr; and special friends: Victoria Sorensen, Tom Hansen, and Lauren Fenoglio.
He was preceded in death by his wife Velma Bahr, Father, Herman Bahr, Mother, Muriel (nee: Albright) Bahr, and special friends Bruce Blankenship and Dave Thomas.
In lieu of flowers, Ralph’s family suggests a memorial contribution be made to the COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org).
A heartfelt thank you to Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their support and compassionate care.
A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held for Ralph, the summer of 2021. Online condolences can be sent to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Ave
Racine, WI, 53405
(262)634-3361
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.