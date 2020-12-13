Ralph C. Bahr

Ralph was born in Racine, WI on September 25, 1937, to Herman Bahr and Muriel (nee Albright) Bahr. He graduated from Park High School in 1955. After graduation, Ralph pursued a career as a sheet metal worker, was owner of Bahr Sheet Metal, and retired in 1995. When Ralph was a young man he was married to Victoria Sorensen. Together, they had three children, Cheryl, Jeff and Dan. In 1986, Ralph married Velma Luke and in 1995, they moved to Tennessee. Ralph resettled here in Racine, in 2017.