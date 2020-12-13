 Skip to main content
Ralph C. Bahr
Ralph C. Bahr

Ralph C. Bahr

September 25, 1937—December 9, 2020

Mount Pleasant- Ralph C. Bahr, 83, passed away peacefully in the presence and surroundings of his daughter’s home, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Ralph was born in Racine, WI on September 25, 1937, to Herman Bahr and Muriel (nee Albright) Bahr. He graduated from Park High School in 1955. After graduation, Ralph pursued a career as a sheet metal worker, was owner of Bahr Sheet Metal, and retired in 1995. When Ralph was a young man he was married to Victoria Sorensen. Together, they had three children, Cheryl, Jeff and Dan. In 1986, Ralph married Velma Luke and in 1995, they moved to Tennessee. Ralph resettled here in Racine, in 2017.

Ralph was a Christian, and enjoyed woodworking, traveling-taking scenic routes, was an avid reader and golfed. Ralph was a caring, kind and compassionate man to all that he met.

Ralph is survived by his children, Cheryl (nee Bahr) Ricchio of Racine, Jeff Bahr of Racine, Dan Bahr of Gladstone MO; stepchildren: Lisa (Randy) Yates of Clinton, TN, Dan (Terri) Luke of Oliver Springs, TN, grandchildren, Nicole Baumeister, Ashley Foat, Courtney Boyd, Brandon Bahr, Dana Cox, Autumn Jones, Sara Ricchio, Jackie Bahr, Luke Yates, Dakota Luke; his siblings: Phil (Tammy) Bahr, John (Andrea) Bahr; and special friends: Victoria Sorensen, Tom Hansen, and Lauren Fenoglio.

He was preceded in death by his wife Velma Bahr, Father, Herman Bahr, Mother, Muriel (nee: Albright) Bahr, and special friends Bruce Blankenship and Dave Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, Ralph’s family suggests a memorial contribution be made to the COPD Foundation (copdfoundation.org).

A heartfelt thank you to Horizon Home Care & Hospice for their support and compassionate care.

A “Celebration of Life” gathering will be held for Ralph, the summer of 2021. Online condolences can be sent to www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI, 53405

(262)634-3361

