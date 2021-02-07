December 28, 1946—January 27, 2021
UNION GROVE — Ralph “Butch” Edward Maier, 74, passed away January 27, 2021 at Ascension Franklin Hospital from complications of Covid-19. He was born December 28, 1946 to Edmund and Margaret (nee: Bartosewicz) Maier and was raised on a dairy farm in Thorp, WI. Butch married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Konieczny. He was an Army veteran who proudly served his country in an artillery unit from 1966-68. He was a pipefitter for SC Johnson, and he retired after 38.5 years. Butch was an active member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish. An all-around outdoorsman, he loved trapshooting, hunting, four wheeling, fishing, and spending time up north in Friendship, WI. Grandpa was incredibly involved in his grandchildren’s school activities spending numerous hours in bleachers, watching their games and other school activities.
Butch is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Scott (Beth), Brad (Sharon), and Nick (Sara); grandchildren, Ryan (Erin Dreger), McKenzie (Michael) Kopecky, Becca and Kyle Maier, Lexie and Ashley Maier; siblings, Carol Konieczny, Debbie (Dale) Olson, Larry Maier, Cindy Maier (Tom Dusick), Terry (Jen) Maier, and Noreen Prokopiak, mother-in-law Phyllis Konieczny, brother-in-law Roger Konieczny (Jean Arnce), Dave (Chris) Konieczny, sister-in-laws Ginny (Pat) Frinack, Carol (Dennis) Kuehnold, brother-in-law Paul (Chris) Konieczny; along with his many nieces, nephews, and godchildren.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents Edmund and Margaret Maier, father-in-law Frank Konieczny, and brother-in-law Dave Prokopiak.
The family would like to thank the Ascension Franklin ICU staff for their compassionate care.
Due to Covid-19 a private service was held. Private burial with full military honors to follow in the near future. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Robert’s/St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choice in his name.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
