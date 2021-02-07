UNION GROVE — Ralph “Butch” Edward Maier, 74, passed away January 27, 2021 at Ascension Franklin Hospital from complications of Covid-19. He was born December 28, 1946 to Edmund and Margaret (nee: Bartosewicz) Maier and was raised on a dairy farm in Thorp, WI. Butch married his high school sweetheart, Sharon Konieczny. He was an Army veteran who proudly served his country in an artillery unit from 1966-68. He was a pipefitter for SC Johnson, and he retired after 38.5 years. Butch was an active member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish. An all-around outdoorsman, he loved trapshooting, hunting, four wheeling, fishing, and spending time up north in Friendship, WI. Grandpa was incredibly involved in his grandchildren’s school activities spending numerous hours in bleachers, watching their games and other school activities.