UNION GROVE – Ralph “Butch” Edward Maier, 74, passed away January 27, 2021 at Ascension Franklin Hospital from complications of Covid-19. Full obituary will run on Sunday the 7th of February.

Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held but livestreamed on the Miller-Reesman Funeral Homes Facebook Page on February 5th at 11AM.

Private burial with full military honors to be livestreamed on the Miller-Reesman Funeral Homes Facebook Page on February 19th at 2PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to St. Robert’s/St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choice in his name.

