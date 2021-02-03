UNION GROVE – Ralph “Butch” Edward Maier, 74, passed away January 27, 2021 at Ascension Franklin Hospital from complications of Covid-19. Full obituary will run on Sunday the 7th of February.
Due to Covid-19 a private service will be held but livestreamed on the Miller-Reesman Funeral Homes Facebook Page on February 5th at 11AM.
Private burial with full military honors to be livestreamed on the Miller-Reesman Funeral Homes Facebook Page on February 19th at 2PM. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to St. Robert’s/St. Mary’s Catholic Church or a charity of your choice in his name.
Condolences may be left at www.Miller-Reesman.com.
Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, and Dahl Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue, Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2500
