Aug. 12, 1936—Apr. 8, 2022

CALEDONIA — Ralph A. Groothuis was called home to the Lord on Friday, April 8, 2022 surrounded by his family, age 85. Beloved husband of Carmen (Brusewitz) for 62 years. Dear father of Linda Groothuis, the late Eugene Groothuis, Tami (Kevin) Grant, and Wendy Galvan. Grandfather of Eugene (Nicole) Galvan and Taylor Grant.

Preceded in death by his parents: Lubbert, Frieda and Margaret; six brothers and three sisters. Further survived by many nieces; nephews; other relatives and many dear friends.

Visitation will take place on Monday, April 18, 2022 at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St., Oak Creek) from 4-7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at ST. LOUIS CATHOLIC CHURCH (13207 County Rd. G, Caledonia, Hwy G and I-94) at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow at Forest Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.

If so desired, memorials to Wisconsin Lions Camp, St. Louis Catholic Church, or to American Legion Harvey Funk Post 494.

