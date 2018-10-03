Ralph A. Grant Jr.

February 24, 1933—September 18, 2018
Tucson, AZ—age 85 passed away peacefully at his residence.
Born in Racine, WI, the son of Ralph A. Sr. and Lillian M. (nee: Peterson) Grant. At the age of 17 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, received his GED, served in Korea and Vietnam, retiring in 1971. He continued his career with the Racine County Sheriff’s Dept. as a deputy sheriff/investigator and retired in 1990.
On January 21, 1984 he was united in marriage to Karen Jensen. Ralph was an active and life member of the VFW, Military Order of the Cootie and Marine Corps League and many other veteran organizations. He also enjoyed fishing and golfing. He was a proud shareholder and fan of the Green Bay Packers. For the past 13 years Ralph lived in AZ where he enjoyed more golf and swimming.
He is survived by wife, Karen, sons Mark (Beth) Colorado Springs, CO., Kent (Mary) Santee, CA., Richard (Wendi) Lubbock, TX., daughters Tina Meinen (Dan), Milwaukee, WI, Kathy Galica (Scott) Racine.
He was further survived by former wife, Mary, brother Charles (Jeanne), sisters Geraldine Pie, Shirley Povkovich all of Racine and Lorrie Hayek, Mt. Home, AR, brother-in-law Bob Jensen (Jodie), sister-in-law, Barbara Jensen, Tucson AZ; grandchildren, Scott, Jennifer, Mark II, Sarah,, Calvin, Raven, Madison, Brianna and Doug, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, son Ralph (Buddy) Grant III, brothers, Leroy, James and Gerald, sisters Marjorie Wilda, and Betty Harrison.
Honoring Ralph’s request, he will be placed to rest at Southern WI Veterans Memorial Cemetery with full military honors on Oct. 5, at 1 :00. A Celebration of Life will be held at DeRango’s on Douglas by 3 Mile from 4:00 to 6:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Semper Fi Fund.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.